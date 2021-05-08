“And let us consider how we may spur one another on toward love and good deeds, not giving up meeting together, as some are in the habit of doing, but encouraging one another—and all the more as you see the Day approaching.”— Hebrews 10:24–25
In our family, we like to play games. We all want to win; who doesn’t? When your kids play sports, we want them to succeed. Many root for professionals teams and want them to be the ultimate winners of whatever. Our world and especially our nation can be very competitive.
So how do we take all that competitiveness and spur on one another? We have to realize winners are only for a moment or a season. Helping someone can be a difference-maker. How do we be everyday helpers? I think there are a couple of principles that we can use when talking about being helpers. Let’s ponder those today.
Always be observant. When we are shopping, out for dinner, with friends, we need to be listening. People will reveal ways they need help in their words. Also, we may need to help someone in a parking lot or store. We had friends that needed help in a restaurant recently as one of them had an episode. I was so glad I am married to a helper who helped them to the car.
Be an example; if we want our families to be helpers or those around us, we have to be helping and spurring on one another. At sporting events, cheer on your kid without bashing the others. Be encouraging to the child who may not be the best but is trying. Spur people on to give their best. Too many times, we don’t acknowledge the effort. (This is not about participation ribbons for people who are eye-rolling currently!)
Fred Rogers is quoted as saying that when he was little and would be afraid, his mom had a great way of calming him down. She would tell him to look for the helpers when there is a fire, a problem, a tragedy, etc. There are helpers. Being a helper is living this verse out for all to see! Won’t you join me in looking for ways to be a helper? The world needs us and God sent us.
Due to COVID, many of us have stopped meeting together. I am personally trying to catch up with those not able to leave their homes. As the temperatures warm, I am meeting outside with those nervous and at home with those comfortable. Meeting together does something for our souls.
So, let’s do it this summer. Let’s connect and spur one another on this summer. I look forward to watching our community be the wonderful helpers I know that we are.
