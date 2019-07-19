HAMILTON — The Sound will come to the Hamilton Life Center, 4001 Terry Lake Road, on Saturday, July 27.
The Sound is a new name for Rob Mills and his sons Levi and Jacob. Formerly called The Rob Mills Family, they are now a full-time touring group charting songs nationally.
Levi, 21, and Jacob, 20, have grown into not only being great singers but also multi-instrumentalists along with their dad, said emcee and concert organizer Marc Hamman.
“I remember when the two boys walked into the Hamilton Life Center the first time," he said. "Both were smiling with Levi — then 13 — singing the lights out while setting up the equipment. I thought wow, here’s some young men that love what they are doing."
Their Youtube videos have had nearly 2 million views.
"They are still loving it," said Hamman. "The joy in their faces and love in their hearts says it all.”
Doors and concessions open at 6 p.m. Preshow with the Hamilton Life Center Band starts at 6:30 p.m. with The Sound taking the stage at 7 p.m.
Tickets cost $8 at the door; $7 presale concert tickets can be purchased at Hamilton Village Foods, by calling 415-7990 or emailing thehamiltonlifecenter@gmail.com.
More information can be found at thehamiltonlifecenter.org or facebook.com/hamiltonlifecenterhlc.
