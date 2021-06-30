ANGOLA — Children ages 4 through the sixth grade are invited to Vacation Bible School at Faith Baptist Church, 560 W. 400N, Angola, beginning Monday and running through Friday from 6-8 p.m. each day.
The theme is “Cosmic Crusade: Exploring God’s Purpose For Me.”
Each evening will be filled with a Bible lesson, a fun craft, lively games, and a tasty snack. Friday night will be parents night, in which all parents and guardians of the children participating in VBS are invited to also come and enjoy an evening of fun.
For more information, to pre-register or to request transportation, please call the church at 665-1283 or contact the church through its website, faithbaptistangola.com.
