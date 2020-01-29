VFW hosting Chili Cook-Off
ANGOLA — The Angola Veterans of Foreign Wars will be holding its first annual chili cook-off on Sunday.
Entries are due in by 4 p.m. with judging beginning at 5 p.m.
Entries are $5 and chili is $1 per bowl. Each person will be the judge of two categories — hot and regular — for the event.
There will be prizes awarded for each category.
The VFW Post is located at 2013 N. Wayne St., Angola.
Dueling pianos at Eclectic Room
ANGOLA — The Eclectic Room, 310 W. Wendell Jacob Ave., will host a Valentine’s event featuring dueling pianos on Saturday, Feb. 15, 7–11 p.m.
Main Street Dueling Pianos will provide the entertainment and the meal includes tossed salad, grilled chicken, glazed pork, buttered corn, roasted red potatoes and a roll. The cost is $30 per person and $60 for a couple.
Doors at 6 p.m., dinner is at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m.
Tickets can be purchased at ticketweb.com or Angola Bowl.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.