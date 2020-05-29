Ryan Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These students were named to the honor roll for the second semester of the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s
Third Grade — Andrew Barry, Levi Biddle, Leah Buell, Kash Davis, Aria Fike, Alexis Hardley, Atticus Heavin, Avery Judson, Lucy Knox, Elijah Meston, Addison Pederson, Amaya Prater, Connor Reardon, Lucy Smith
Fourth Grade — Riley Alexander, Kale Basham, Danielle Bonsubre, Ryly Cumings, Addison Eyster, Kaelyn Hagaman, Korbyn Haifley, Nicholas Hersel, Kendall Holman, Calvin Hubbell, Ryker Knox, Mikaela Kolar, Dakota Kuhn, Collin Kuster, Kellen Lewis, Piper McGregor, Autumn McGuirk, Drako Ogg, Stella Stockamp, Aiden Stonecipher, Tattum Boltz, Eddie Watson, Kenna Whitmire
Fifth Grade — Abrielle Adams, Kenzie Barron, Jaspin Brown, Eva Gray, Cameron Guile, Reed Lantz, Lilly Lewis, Brady Mohamedali, Evelyn Rinard, Clara Shamp, Emily Skinner, Mason Smith, Drew Snyder, Jackson Steury, Camila Urbina
A/B
Third Grade — Davin Adams, Anthony Camillo, Carson Eyster, Audrey Gaff, Raegan Hagemeister, Maya Hammond, Reyse Hammond, Allie Hardy, Serenity Hubbell, Hannah Hunt, Brynlee Knox, LillyAnah Myers, Summer Ross, Hailey Sarrazin, Addy Schieber, Taylor Schworm, Kennedy Stultz, Dylan Wolfe
Fourth Grade — Lilly Blackburn, Logan Czarnecki, Miles DeWitt, Cambelle Enyeart, Quinten Escalante, Maleigha Fee, Dylan Ferree, Niles Knox, Christian Mathiak, Bentli Noll, Jayden Phillips, Fife Robertson, Violet Stavitzke, Kaylee Voigt, Cru Weber, Jillian Witherspoon, Maggie Zeeb
Fifth Grade — Carson Bentley, Natalee Essinger, Anna Foltz, Ethyn Grimes, Hayley Hardy, Gus Heavin, Zoie Helmsing, Konnar Henderson, Ella Herbert, Bryton Householder, Gabe Houser, Violet Key, Delainey Krontz, Myles Lang, Joey Mohamedali, Laura Newburg, Jack Pelliccia, Lexie Schworm, Hannah Smith, Lilliana Smith, Myles Steury, Kylie Stonecipher, Landin Stultz, Aiden Wills, Calvin Woodlee, Liam Young
