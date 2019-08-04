Pleasant Lake Museum – Main Street, Pleasant Lake
Still under final construction, the Pleasant Lake Museum will feature items telling the story of the history of the little Steuben County town.
It is expected the museum will be open, even if not quite finished, for Pleasant Lake Days Aug. 9 and 10. The museum is a project by the Pleasant Lake Historical Society.
For more information about the museum and its project contact Elten Powers, 403-1803 or eltenpowers@hotmail.com.
