INDIANAPOLIS — Wonder Woman, strong, ageless and stunningly beautiful, flies above children and families as they enter the Sunburst Atrium at The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis to celebrate her 80th anniversary as DC’s “Champion of Truth and Warrior for Peace.”
The newly installed sculpture is one of three iconic pieces on loan to the museum from Warner Bros. and AT&T Innovations to help celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80 years of believing in wonder.
The one of a kind flying Wonder Woman in Golden Armor was designed as part of an AT&T Flagship Store takeover in San Francisco for Wonder Woman 1984. It is a fiberglass, life size replica of Wonder Woman with fully extended golden armor wings. It is 6-feet five-inches tall, 18-feet wide and weighs approximately 300 pounds. A statue of Wonder Woman’s archenemy Cheetah is perched up high overlooking the flying Super Hero. The Cheetah fiberglass figure resembles the Cheetah character from the movie “Wonder Woman 1984”.
Don’t forget to visit Wonder Woman and Cheetah, alongside several other DC Super Heroes in DC Super Heroes: Discover Your Superpowers. This exhibit, created and debuted by The Children’s Museum in 2018, has been on tour throughout the country. It returned to The Children’s Museum in time to celebrate Wonder Woman’s 80th anniversary.
Coming soon, people can experience the magnitude of Wonder Woman’s golden wings when posing for photos in front of life size wings with a span of fifteen feet wide, 5-feet 5-inches tall and a weight of 350 pounds.
For more information about the museum, visit www.childrensmuseum.org, follow on Twitter at @TCMIndy, on Instagram at @childrensmuseum and on Facebook at @childrensmuseum.
