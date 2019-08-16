Neighborhood Watch holding
talk on foot care Monday
ANGOLA — Learn about the importance of proper foot care by attending a free mini-talk Monday at the Caleo Cafe, 113 W. Maumee St., Angola, presented by Debbie Houser of Legends Running Shop.
The talk, titled “Your Feet Never get a Day Off” is co-sponsored by Caleo Cafe and Angola Neighborhood Watch and will be from 4:15-4:30 p.m.
Drop-in coloring will begin at 3 p.m. at the cafe and continue until 5 p.m.
There will be a drawing for door prizes at the event. It is not required, but appreciated, to RSVP by calling the cafe, 665-6800 or Neighborhood Watch Volunteer Cheryl Skiba-Jones, 665-3929.
Satek hosting art show Saturday
FREMONT — More than 30 artists will have work on display Saturday at the annual art show at Satek Winery, 6208 N. VanGilder Road, Fremont.
The show, which is open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. is held on the winery grounds and is free and open to the public.
There will be food for sale from Shigs in Pit Barbecue and Aunt Kathy’s Cheesecakes as well as free wine tastings with proper identification.
All ages are welcome, but must be 21 or over to taste or purchase wine.
