FREMONT — The Clear Lake Township Conservancy will host a solar field day at Fremont Middle School on Wednesday.
A program called “Power from the Sky” starts at 1 p.m. Kim Quick, Fremont Community Schools Director of Facilities, and Superintendent William Stitt will provide a detailed tour.
“This is your chance to learn about the solar power being utilized here in Fremont,” said Bridgett Harrison, conservancy director. “We will also learn about the students’ involvement with the project.”
Fremont Community Schools and its solar project contractor, Emcor, Fort Wayne, received an Excellence in Construction Award last year from Building Contractors Association of Northeast Indiana.
Installed in 2017, the 1.8-megawatt solar field powers the district’s three buildings. When it produces more than used, it is returned to the regional electric grid and the school profits through a 30-year net metering contract.
The program is scheduled to last an hour. Participants will meet behind the school near door M23.
The Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy is a nonprofit land trust working to preserve, protect and manage the natural environment within the watershed and township for future generations.
Another planned program is on the night sky on Saturday, Aug. 3, at the Johnston property along C.R. 875E, near Borton Wetland Nature Preserve. More details will be released at a later date. Follow the conservancy on Facebook at Clear Lake Township Land Conservancy.
