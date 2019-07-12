CHICAGO — The Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago on Saturday, July 27, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., will host Let’s Play: Forts!
This outdoor event on MSI’s front lawn is free to the public, and encourages families to have fun together while learning about architecture, engineering and construction as they build with reusable materials.
Projects include:
• Community Fort-Building: Use newspaper and tape to create an organic structure with other guests to peek into the world of engineers and artists. You’ll work collectively with other guests to make an original piece that evolves with each artistic addition.
• Build Your Own Fort: Start with a giant cardboard box and everyday materials to construct play spaces — make a secret hideaway, a giant skyscraper or even a cozy picnic spot. Your very own individual fort will come to life as your maker talents are displayed on the Museum’s front lawn.
• Mini Metropolis: Collaborate with other guests to design a growing cityscape. Build a city section then add it to a miniature urban planning project. Dream and design with other guests and watch your mini metropolis grow throughout the day.
MSI staff and volunteers will be available to assist families as they build, providing ideas, structural tips and connections to a career in architecture and engineering.
The maker experience can continue inside the museum in two of MSI’s newest exhibits, Makers United and Wired to Wear. Both of the exhibits give an in-depth experience into the maker movement, a culture that encourages curiosity, creative thinking and hands-on building.
Lets Play: Forts is free but tickets must be purchased to visit the museum. Wired to Wear and Makers United are not included with museum entry and require an additional, timed-entry ticket. Wired to Wear is presented by BMO and Makers United is sponsored by ArcelorMittal.
For more details, go to msichicago.org/forts.
