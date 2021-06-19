“From now on, therefore we regard no one according to the flesh. Even though we once regarded Christ according to the flesh, we regard and thus no longer. Therefore, if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come. All this is from God, who through Christ reconciled us to himself and gave us the ministry of reconciliation; that is, in Christ God was reconciling the world to himself, not counting there’s trespasses against them, and entrusting to us the message of reconciliation.” Second Corinthians 5:16–19; ESV
I recently met with someone who is going through a tremendous struggle in their life. They shared that they are struggling because their past will simply not let that go. They shared that something that they had done in their past, something that they have atoned for and repented and reconciled with God, has been forbidding them to move forward.
The choices that they made at that time were definitely wrong, however, they never repeated that choice and over two decades later still feel the effects of that poor choice. I understand that there are some sins and actions in life that people choose never to forget nor forgive. And at the same time, especially those who are believers in Christ and who have their sins forgiven and who have been restored, why is it so hard for the Christian believer to be able to forgive the way Christ has our sins? And for those who are not believers, and the discussion about how jails and prisons do not rehabilitate but just isolate those offenders from the general public, how can those inmates once released from their prisons ever find restoration and become the citizen that we want them to be if we are forever holding their past against them?
Now before anyone takes offense to this, I want to be perfectly understood that there is accountability for our actions and if we have made peace with God and have turned away from our poor choices, how long does it take for a person to be able to prove themselves rehabilitated were to be restored from their poor choices before anyone believes them? There are great many people in this country today that made poor choices in their youth — and I’m fully aware many of them are great and horrific poor choices — who are now branded for life and are identified by their pass sins and history and are never ever given the chance to show any form of restoration or reformation because nobody will give them the chance to be identified as a new creation in Christ, nor in society.
How many times must they repent before forgiveness is granted? How long must they wear the albatross around their neck before the burden can be released for not only that person who made the poor choices, but the same way that hang around the necks of those with unforgiveness?
You see, for as long as we hold unforgiveness, hatred and bitterness in our hearts and we try to repay evil for evil, we are equally the prisoners of the choices that we are making. We are unable to move on and to find hope and restoration once again because we have secluded ourselves in our own bitterness and hatred towards those who have done us wrong. And even when we see a great dramatic change for the better in the offender’s life, sometimes, it is never enough for us to be appeased, even when the person who wronged us has passed away. We continue to be enslaved and imprisoned by our own bitterness and hatred. In our hearts, there will never be enough justification on behalf of the harm that was done unto us and or those we love. Is this any way to live?
If our attitudes are like this, are we not the reason why restoration is not taking place not just in the life of the offender, but in our own lives as well? We always claim that we want to feel better, to be able to heal, to be able to move forward. The truth is, when we harbor bitterness and hatred in our lives, we can never be restored because we do not allow ourselves to heal.
Anger, hatred, bitterness all keep the wounds that were inflicted upon us wide open and our life flows through its open wound. Many of those who have offended wish that they could take back and undo the pain and the trauma that they have caused to others. The offenders themselves already carry unforgiveness in their heart because of what they have done. We, especially believers in Christ, have no room for unforgiveness.
What would happen if we ourselves were identified by our mistakes to the world around us? Would we not also seek to be restored? How can we move on with our lives if there is no forgiveness to be found?
I asked that you study the passage provided. Don’t just read it but ponder upon it and study it deeply. For those of us who are believers, we understand that the old is gone and that the new has come. We are new creations in Christ because of the forgiveness of our sins in the reconciliation that we receive from Christ and because of Christ. It would do us good to be able to not only forgive others so that restoration can take place in their lives, but it would behoove us to be able to forgive so that our lives could also be restored and that we can move forward in peace and in love.
Please pray deeply if you are experiencing something like this. Become the changing agents to help others to be restored and renewed and let us all find hope and peace in this.
