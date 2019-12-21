COLDWATER, Michigan – The warmth of the historic theatre, the smell of hot chocolate and the sights and sounds of two family-friendly Christmas movies will fill Tibbits Opera House Sunday at 2pm when the Tibbits Classic Film Series offers free showings of “The Polar Express” and “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
Few things are capable of evoking the heart-warming feeling of the holiday season like a good Christmas movie. They range in subject matter from simple stories of people finding love as in “A Boyfriend for Christmas” to the off-the-wall B movie greatness of the classic sci-fi adventure “Santa Claus Conquers the Martians.” In recent years even Krampus, Santa’s evil counterpart, has gotten in on the act with several of his own films being released.
The December installment of Tibbits Classic Films Series will focus on the family-friendly, feel-good holiday movie with the modern-day adventure, “The Polar Express,” and the timeless classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
The afternoon begins with “The Polar Express”. This 2004 computer-animated film based on the 1985 children’s book of the same name by Chris Van Allsburg features Tom Hanks in multiple roles. On Christmas Eve, a young boy embarks on a magical adventure to the North Pole on Santa’s Polar Express, while learning about friendship, bravery, and the true spirit of Christmas.
Next is the Frank Capra 1946 masterpiece, “It’s a Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed. Based on the short story “The Greatest Gift” by Philip Van Doren Stern, the film has become one of the most beloved in American cinema, and has become traditional viewing during the Christmas season. An angel named Clarence is sent from Heaven to help George, a desperately frustrated businessman contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. Clarence shows George all the lives he has touched, and how different life would be if he had never been born. Screening of “It’s a Wonderful Life will begin approximately 3:45 p.m.
It’s a Wonderful Christmas is the third installment of the Tibbits Classic Film Series, an eight-part set of monthly double features showcasing Hollywood classics from every decade. The Classic Film Series is sponsored by Dr. Matthew Christopher, DDS. Admission to the film series is free unless noted. Concessions, including a cash bar, will be available for purchase. For more information, please visit Tibbits.org or call 517-278-6029.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.