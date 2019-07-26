It’s one of the classic American beers. Three simple letters: PBR. A beer that your grandfather may have drank, today, beloved by hipsters and small venue music lovers. Yet, this nearly two-century-plus-old label is attempting a lot of new things.
The most recent announcement is that later this month, Pabst is debuting Pabst Blue Ribbon Hard Coffee. The base is a chocolate-flavored 5-percent alcohol by volume malt beverage, with Arabica and Robusta coffee beans and American milk added. In a press release, Pabst is stating that this “will be among the first of its kind in the industry, a fun and deliciously unique drink … great tasting vanilla infused premium iced coffee with a 5 percent ABV kick.”
Early buzz on this drink is that it’s reminiscent to the chocolate milk-like drink Yoo-Hoo. The packaging is a brown box of four 16-ounce cans with the iconic blue ribbon prominently displayed. Pabst states that this product is still in a limited testing phase in only a couple select market. Specifically, parts of Pennsylvania, Maine, New Jersey, Florida and Georgia are the only areas that will be receiving PBR Hard Coffee to start. If it tests well, look for a wider release in the next year or two.
At the beginning of 2019, Pabst announced the creation of both a higher strength PBR (Pabst Extra) and a new nonalcoholic PBR. Late 2018 saw the creation of Pabst Easy (a 3.8-percent, lower-calorie lager) and Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey (slated to reach shelves by the end of 2019).
Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey is being produced by New Holland Brewing Company of Holland, Michigan. The mash bill is 52-percent corn, 27-percent malted barley, 17-percent wheat and 4-percent rye, bottled at 80 proof. However, calling this product whiskey is a real loose use of label laws. All whiskey must be aged in or on wood, but there is no minimum amount of time required. Pabst Blue Ribbon Whiskey is aged for 5 seconds. This is the reason it is whiskey and not classified as moonshine.
Pabst is currently headquartered in Los Angeles but is working to restore a presence in its original home of Milwaukee. Currently, Pabst brands are primarily brewed by MillerCoors for the United States, with some smaller off-shoot beers produced by micro-breweries like New Holland and Atwater in Michigan. Many of the legacy regional brands are owned by Pabst such as Ballantine, Schlitz, Blatz, Old Milwaukee, Stroh’s, Old Style, Lone Star, Olympia, Rainier, Schmidt and National Bohemian, plus they own the hard soda-pop label Not Your Father’s Root Beer.
With the beer segment of the alcoholic beverage market in flux, it is quite likely that Pabst is just one of a number of breweries that will be announcing new products that will be confusing at first, but perhaps find a niche that could be the next big thing.
