COLDWATER, Mich. — Unpredictable and lighthearted cartoon mayhem returns to Tibbits Popcorn Theatre with this summer’s “Classic Cartoon Cavalcade” July 26 and 27 at 10 a.m. at Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., Coldwater, Michigan.
Ever wonder if Daffy Duck would be a good substitute for Sherlock Holmes? Would having a newborn baby who can do your taxes and talk to honey bees be stressful? Does Bugs Bunny really deserve to be harassed by a house fly during his orchestral conducting debut?
All of these questions can be easily answered by attending this year’s Classic Cartoon Cavalcade. Eleven classic cartoon shorts include Walt Disney’s “Peter and the Wolf,” “Baseball Bugs,” “Robin Hood Daffy,” and animation legend Chuck Jones’ beloved “From A to Z-Z-Z-Z.” Until the early 1960s the only place a kid could go on a Saturday morning to see original, first-run cartoons was the local movie house. When original cartoon series began to be created specifically for home viewing on Saturday morning, trips to the movie theatre became a thing of the past — until now.
Cartoon Cavalcade is sponsored by the Edward Jones offices of Tracy Kelley and B.J. West.
Classic Cartoon Cavalcade will be followed by “Pinocchio,” which closes the Popcorn Theatre season. All Tibbits Popcorn Theatre presentations are Fridays and Saturdays at 10 a.m. Ticket prices include free popcorn and juice at intermission and a chance to meet actors, get autographs and pose for photos after the show.
Overall Popcorn Theatre sponsors include Battle Creek Community Foundation and Dr. Jon and Seibra Herbener. Popcorn is donated by Ed Lake, with juice donated by McDonalds: The Maynard Organization.
Tickets are $9 and are available at Tibbits.org. The box office at the theatre
is open for the summer, Monday through Friday, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tickets are also available by calling 517-278-6029. Group and family rates are available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.