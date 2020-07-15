Carnegie hosting concert, food truck
ANGOLA — The Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County is hosting an outdoor concert with John Getz and a food truck event on July 21.
Fort Wayne’s Head 2 Hock Food Truck will be in the parking lot from 5:30-8:30 p.m. and Getz will perform from 6:30-7:30 p.m.
People are asked to bring their own chairs and to social distance while in the parking lot.
Fremont Alumni doing drive-through
FREMONT — The Fremont Alumni Committee will be holding a drive-through alumni night on June 24, beginning at 6 p.m. at Fremont Middle School.
This is instead of a typical alumni banquet, which has been canceled for 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The committee plans to stay until at least 7 p.m.
With people disappointed there wouldn’t be a banquet for the first time in 124 years, the decision was made to offer the drive-through event instead. People in attendance will drive through the middle school drive, following signs, where they can stop to take a photo with a banner to prove attendance and receive a commemorative ticket.
In 2021, the plan is to double events for alumni, honoring the 50 and 60 year classes that would have been honored in 2020 as well as the ones set to be honored in 2021.
The class of 2020 will be welcome to attend in 2021 at no charge.
Collins School cancels social
FREMONT — The Collins One-Room Schoolhouse committee has canceled the annual ice cream and cobbler social held at the schoolhouse during the last weekend of July for 2020.
The social is traditionally the only fundraiser held for the schoolhouse, so the committee invites anyone that would like to make a tax-deductible donation to mail a check to the Collins Schoolhouse, Inc., 3720 W. S.R. 120, Fremont IN 46737.
The committee hopes to be able to welcome the community back for a social in 2021.
Farmhouse Living Fair postponed
BUCK LAKE — The Farmhouse Living Fair at Buck Lake Ranch has been postponed until Sept. 11-13.
Texas Hill, made up of Craig Wayne Boyd and Adam Wakefield from “The Voice” and Casey James from “American Idol,” will perform. Tickets to the concert are on sale at bit.ly/TexasHillBand and include a weekend pass to the fair. Other musical guests will also appear.
Email to info@farmhouselivingfairs.com or text 269-625-0364 for details.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.