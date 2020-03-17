KENDALLVILLE — The Noble County Master Gardeners are offering a scholarship to at least one Noble County high school senior who intends to study horticulture.
The student must reside in Noble County. Applications must be received by March 30, 2020, by 4 p.m. or postmarked by this date to be considered.
A scholarship application form may be obtained by contacting the Purdue Extension Office of Noble County at 636-2111 or 1-800-601-5826, or by emailing sweeks@purdue.edu.
Applications are also available from all Noble County High School Guidance Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.