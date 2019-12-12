Santa Claus coming
to Aperion Care
ANGOLA — Santa Claus will be visiting and taking pictures today at Aperion Care, 500 N. Williams St., Angola, from 6-7:30 p.m.
The event, which is open to the public, will also have holiday treats available for those in attendance.
Call 665-2161 for more information.
FCTA selling Nelson’s Chicken tickets
FREMONT — Tickets are on sale now through Dec. 20 for a Nelson’s chicken and pit potatoes dinner as a fundraiser for the Fremont Classroom Teacher’s Association’s scholarship fund.
The meal tickets are $12 each and the meal will be served for ticket holders only from 4-6 p.m. on Jan. 10 at the high school cafeteria before the boys and girls varsity basketball games against Churubusco.
Tickets may be purchased at the middle school or high school offices during the day and will be available at several middle and high school basketball games in December.
No tickets will be sold at the door and they are nonrefundable.
