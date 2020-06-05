The long, hot days of summer will soon be upon us. If there is not adequate rainfall, keeping plants hydrated can prove to be quite a chore. There are several things a gardener can do to make life easier during the dry days of summer and using drought tolerant plants is one of them. Doing so can save you time, money and water.
You should always take into consideration the soil type, moisture levels, wind and sun exposure when planning your landscape. Select plants that match site conditions and group plants together that have the same water needs.
Sandy soil drains quickly and adding some compost to it will help retain moisture. There is also a granular product on the market that, when mixed into the soil, absorbs and releases water when needed and is promoted as lasting several seasons. I like to use it in my flower boxes and patio containers as they tend to dry out rather fast.
A few perennial plants that are drought tolerant and that you may be familiar with are yarrow, chamomile, bachelors button, coneflower, hens & chicks, rudbeckia and lambs ear.
Coneflowers are one of my favorites. Botanically it is known as Echinacea purpurea and is a popular and easy to grow perennial that blooms from mid-summer up until frost. It is commonly known for its bluish-purple flower but it also comes in many other colors.
It can grow 2 to 4 feet tall and handles summer heat very well. Echinacea will tolerate light shade which will enhance the color of the bloom. A few of my favorite cultivars to look for are Magnus, Alba, Double Scoop Bubble Gum and Cheyenne Spirit. They are hardy in zones three through eight. Did you know there are nine species and sixty to one hundred varieties of Echinacea?
Black-eyed Susan has yellow-orange flowers and belongs to one of the species of Rudbeckia. It will grow 2 to 3 feet tall and blooms from mid-summer up until frost.
All of these perennials will need supplemental watering during their first year if rainfall is not adequate, but will become drought tolerant once their roots have gotten established. I have taken to using succulents, such as hens and chicks, in some of my drier landscape areas. Sedums work very well in this type of dry area also.
Placing an adequate amount of mulch around your plants will reduce the soil temperature and it decreases the loss of soil moisture that comes from evaporation. Organic mulches will add visual texture to your landscape, eventually decaying, with some types adding nutrients to the soil.
Organic mulches can include tree bark, wood chips, shredded leaves, grass clippings (chemical free), pine needles and straw. One to two inches of mulch should be used around vegetables, perennials and annuals.
Two inches of mulch should be used around trees and shrubs. Inorganic mulches offer the advantage of low maintenance. Crushed stone, gravel and rubber mulch are the most popular.
Lastly, use an efficient irrigation system. The least efficient system, a sprinkler, can deliver a large amount of water to an area but it loses a lot of moisture to evaporation. Drip irrigators and soaker hoses deliver moisture while losing little water to evaporation and runoff. The optimum amount of water for a plant per week is one inch. Take time to check the root zone to determine that your plants are getting enough.
Here’s your chuckle for the day – you know you’re addicted to gardening when … you always carry a shovel, a bottle of water and a plastic bag in your trunk as emergency tools!
As always, Happy Gardening!
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.