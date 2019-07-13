God can use us. God can use us to do mighty things. God uses us to share his word. God uses us to tell his story. God uses us to be with people that are hurting.
Now, I get what most of you are thinking; there is no way God can use me. Oh, but he can and will. Some of you are thinking, God wouldn’t want a mess like me. Oh, but he can and will.
Adam was created by God. The very first.
Adam almost immediately got off the right path. God gave Adam and Eve one very important instruction that we know about. Do not eat from one tree. It was not like they were told not to eat from five different trees, got confused, and ate from one of those. No, there was one tree, uno, one tree, and one tree only. He blew it. (Yes, so did she but we are focused on him for a second.) He tried hiding from God he was so terrified. Really? God could not find him — in the land, woods, the world that he created?
God clothed them and sent them on a new path.
Genesis 3:21 “The Lord God made garments of skin for Adam and his wife and clothed them.”
God loved David.
1 Samuel 13:14 “But now thy kingdom shall not continue: the Lord hath sought him a man after his own heart, and the Lord hath commanded him to be captain over his people because thou hast not kept that which the Lord commanded thee.”
David was a hot mess. He had an affair. He killed the spouse of the one he got pregnant. He turned his life into a mess. Yet, He and God continued in a relationship. He wrote many of the Psalms that we read — writing many after his life derailed from poor choices.
God used a prostitute in Rahab. God used a man who sought to kill Christians in Saul/Paul. God used Peter who denied Jesus three times after personally living with him for years. God used Jonah who went the wrong way and tried to hide from God. God used Esther for such a time as to save others. God still uses people.
I think of Schindler who saved Jews. The Lord was using him. I think of firemen/women who run in when we run out; God is using them. I think of one young man who graduated with Kourtney this year who was saved by the first responders.
Is God using us still today? Most definitely. Pay attention to that nudge to check up on or call someone. God wants to use you. Pay attention to God telling you not to do something, he has another plan for you. Read his word. Listen in prayer. Tell God — here I am, send me!
He has big plans for you.
