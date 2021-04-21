FREMONT — Local Strongman Jon Bruney recently relased his third book, “Commando Cardio.”
The conditioning program is minimalist, portable, intense, and results-orientated. Commando Cardio is a battle-tested, in-the-trenches methodology that is proven successful for all who have embraced it, according to a media release. Not only does the method work, but it also takes only minimal equipment and can be done virtually anywhere.
Thousands of people have personally experienced Jon Bruney’s Pressing the Limits motivational strength program. A true renaissance man in the realm of strength-development, Jon is a best-selling author, world-class trainer, coach, motivational speaker, strongman and pastor. Jon’s work with competitive athletes includes Olympians and NFL players.
Bruney has been featured in Ripley’s Believe it or Not, The Guinness Book of World Records, shown nationwide on NBC’s America’s Got Talent, The Today Show, ABC’s To Tell the Truth, and TruTv’s Guinness World Records Unleashed.
“Commando Cardio” is for sale on Amazon.com as are Bruney’s other books, also on working out and strength training.
