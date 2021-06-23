ANGOLA — A rainy forecast for Friday won’t stop the Liv it Up Block Party, but it is causing the event to move locations.
Instead of being on the Public Square in downtown Angola, the festivities are moving to the Steuben County Event Center at the Steuben County Fairgrounds, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake.
Megan Stoy said other than the location, everything else planned for the event will remain the same, including food vendors, music by the Hubie Ashcraft Band, events for children and more.
This is the third year for the block party and this year the beneficiaries of the funds raised are Jayda Fifer and Madison Schultis.
Fifer was born in March to Seth and Kayla Fifer, Angola, and was born with several brain disorders.
Schultis is a recent DeKalb High School graduate that has been battling osteosarcoma since her diagnosis in January.
The schedule for Friday is as follows:
• 4:45 p.m., silent auction opens, sponsored tables open for seating
• 5 p.m., Kids corner opens, vending corner opens, introduction by Emcee Charity Freeman, meet 2021 recipient families and prayer by Olivia Stoy
• 5:15 p.m., dinner served to sponsored tables, opening music takes the stage
• 5:45 p.m., meet previous Liv it Up recipient families
• 6 p.m., Hubie Ashcraft Band takes the stage
• 7 p.m., Silent auction bids close, live auction begins
• 7:15 p.m., Hubie Ashcraft resumes, pick up and pay for silent auction items
• 8 p.m., Block Party concludes
The block party continues Olivia Stoy’s passion for helping other families dealing with childhood cancer or other life-threatening conditions after her own battle with T-Lymphoblastic Lymphoma.
The first block party was held to raise funds in 2018 for Olivia herself, the daughter of Tom and Megan Stoy, as she needed a bone marrow transplant that wasn’t covered by insurance.
Raising more than was needed for the transplant, the Olivia wanted to use the rest to help other families that have children going through life-threatening illnesses.
The 2020 party was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
