The Clear Lake sailing school will be holding a short educational race series again this summer.
The races will be held on Sundays in July starting Fourth of July weekend. Races start at 1:30 p.m, which is a change from previous years. There will be two or three 20-30 minute races each Sunday, aiming to spend an hour on the course each week.
Make up races will be held the first two Sundays in August if needed. Any individuals interested in improving their sailing or racing skills are encouraged to sign up. The races are open to anyone, all abilities, all ages.
They are fun races designed to help improve your sailing skills. Instructors will be available to help and give pointers as needed. Once you know the basics of sailing, racing is a great way to improve your skills because you can see firsthand how you are doing compared to someone else and learn from what the other racers are doing.
Don’t have a boat? The sailing school has boats for people to use. Those with questions or wishing to sign up can contact Megan Moss, 466-6956.
