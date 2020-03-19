Landowners can beautify and enhance yards this spring by planting tree seedlings.
Open to landowners throughout Northeast Indiana, the Noble County Soil and Water Conservation District is taking orders for their Spring Tree Seedling Sale.
Evergreens and hardwood seedlings will be offered lots of 10 for $20-$22. They are also offering a large lot of fruit trees this year with prices ranging around $16 each.
Wednesday, April 8 will be customer pick-up and a time for all remaining stock to be sold cash and carry.
Pre-orders will be assigned an order number and SWCD board members and staff can carry and load your pre-paid order to your vehicle without the need to come in the office.
This event is open to anyone and is not restricted to just Noble County.
To receive an order form, contact Stacey at the Noble County SWCD at 636-7682 ext. 3 or email her at stacey.mcginnis@in.nacdnet.net.
This is a once a year event.
