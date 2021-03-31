Wednesday, March 31
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7:30 p.m.
Thursday, April 1
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, April 4
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
Monday, April 5
• WW Studio “Formerly Weight Watchers,” Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 9-10 a.m. and 6-7 p.m.
• Little River Chapter of the Sweet Adelines, Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E C.R. 200N., Angola, 6-9 p.m.
• Gold Wing Road Riders Association, Pizza Hut, 1411 N. Wayne St., Angola, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, April 6
• ImagiKnit, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St, Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Wednesday, April 7
• Living with Low Vision, Cameron Woods Senior Living, 701 Harcourt Road, Angola, 1 p.m.
• Knit@Night, Carnegie Public Library of Steuben County, 322 S. Wayne St., Angola, 4-6 p.m.
• Faith Community Health Clinic, Holy Family Episcopal Church, 909 S. Darling St., Angola, 4:45-8 p.m., closed the second and fifth Wednesday of each month
• New Beginnings for Narcotics Anonymous, First Congregational United Church of Christ, 314 W. Maumee St., 6 p.m.
• Angola American Legion Post No. 31, 1760 W. Maumee St., Angola, 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 8
• 101 Lakes Kiwanis, Cahoots Coffee Cafe, 218 W. Maumee St., Angola, 7 a.m.
• Well Child Clinic, Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• All Women’s Alcoholics Anonymous Big Book Study, 412 S. John St., Angola, 6:30 p.m.
