ANGOLA — There’s a new trail challenge in Angola using the northern-most section of the Poka-Bache Trail.
The Steuben County Trail Trek is a 7.4 mile trek, if you take it from start to finish. If you make the trek a round-trip endeavor, it’s 14.8 miles total.
The trek starts at Commons Hall, 501 S. John St., and has eight checkpoints along the way, ending at the trailhead at Pokagon State Park.
The trail is mostly asphalt, with some concrete, and does have hills so those taking the challenge should be prepared for the terrain changes.
Participants in the challenge are asked to stop at each checkpoint, snap a photo, enjoy a break if it is needed and then keep on. Once the trek is completed, stop back at the Angola Parks and Recreation Office to pick up a prize bag.
The park office is located at 299 S. John St., Angola. People can call 665-1588 to set up a time to pick one up.
The checkpoints are Fireman’s Park, YMCA of Steuben County, Meijer Trailhead, Hoosier Hill Trailhead, Scoops Ice Cream, 6 Autumns Food and Spirits and the Pokagon State Park Trailhead.
It should be noted that the trail section along S.R. 727 to the Pokagon State Park trailhead is a bike path along the edge of the roadway, not a separate trail facility like the rest of the trek.
The prize bags include gifts from each checkpoint as well as the Steuben County Tourism Bureau, Legends Running Shop and Steuben County Trails.
For more information or to get questions answered, call the Angola Parks and Recreation office, 665-1588.
