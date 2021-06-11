FORT WAYNE — An exhibition of unique, educational banners highlighting information about viruses and vaccines in the era of COVID-19 is set to debut at Science Central on Saturday, June 12.
Located in Science Central’s traveling gallery, this exhibition, titled “Going Viral,” features banners developed by two institutions, the New York Hall of Science and NASA’s Space Center Houston.
One set of banners explains what a virus is, how it spreads, and why it is important for scientists in different countries to share information. These banners also include information about vaccines – what they are, how they work, and how they’re made.
The second set of banners explores how NASA is helping with innovations to support a global response to COVID-19. You can learn how NASA uses supercomputers to mimic the virus, why astronauts study vaccines in space, and how NASA quarantines space station astronauts before and after missions.
Going Viral will be on display through Sept. 12. Touring the exhibition is included with Science Central’s admission fee. Children 2 and under are admitted for free, as are Science Central members. To reserve admission, visit Science Central’s website, sciencecentral.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.