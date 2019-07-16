Three-part healthy cooking series offered
ANGOLA — Registration ends Friday for a three-part healthy cooking program hosted by Steuben County Purdue Extension.
The class is on Mondays — July 29, Aug. 12 and Aug. 26 — in the kitchen on the lower floor of the Steuben Community Center, 317 S. Wayne St., Angola, 6-8 p.m. Michelle Cook, food photographer and owner of The PL8, will be the instructor. All classes will be gluten free, dairy free and vegan.
Participants will learn to make zoodles, chia pudding and pico de gallo during one session. A class on "meatless meat" will feature chicken fajita pasta and no-bake brownies. The final session will be on juices and creating a veggie salad.
The cost is $7 per class or $15 for the series. Registration is at bit.ly/HealthyCooking2019.
Family farming seminar at Carper
ASHLEY — A family farming seminar will be held on Saturday, July 27, at Carper Farm Supply, 309 N. Grand Ave., Ashley.
The free event will include live demonstration stations, a hog roast, keynote speaker and on-site farm safety planning.
The event is hosted by Purdue Extension, Steuben County Soil and Water Conservation District and Carper Farm Supply.
