ANGOLA — The following marriage licenses were approved last week by the Steuben County Clerk of Courts.
• James Hamilton Jr., Angola, and Maddison Myers, Hamilton
• Kevin Collins and Christina Rowe, both of Orland
• Robert Boots, Angola, and Makayla Lepley, Hudson
• Richard Goodrich and Verania Lane, both of Naples, Florida
• Ross Donehower and Erin Beck, both of Brooklyn, New York
• Eric Floehr, Fremont, and Ashley Burelison, Angola
• Margaret Angelo, Battle Creek, Michigan, and Anthony Peet, Tekonsha, Michigan
• Steven Walker and Jade Smith, both of Fremont
• Patrick Lowe and Megan Foster, both of Angola
• Jed VanHoosear and Amy Jenkins, both of Montgomery, Michigan
