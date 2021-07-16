Singspiration is Sunday
ANGOLA — Join Sunday at 6 p.m. at Fairview Missionary Church, 525 E 200N, Angola, for Singspiration.
Singspiration is a time of fellowship and singing the old hymns of the Christian faith. All are welcome to attend.
Light refreshments will be served following the event.
