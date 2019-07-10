You fought, bled and fell.
As a true samurai often would, you fearlessly dove head first into the fray, into the grotesque face of incessant evil, stumbling. You must have felt like you had fallen into the depths of hell, there to remain with the disturbing feeling of abandonment. Mocked and kicked, spat upon by life and selfish people with a desolate void in their spirit.
Their relentless criticism proved two things: 1. Misery loves company, and 2. That you were not yet dead. Those harsh words may have agonized an already-broken heart as they did not fall upon deaf ears, but they certainly did not render you helpless nor did you surrender your soul in despair.
They regrettably awoke the prowling lion within. They poked the bear and alarmingly toggled Beast Mode thus sealing their inevitable fate. Their image washed white as a ghost when they realized they had not defeated you, but by their own doing had made you stronger as you began to rise. The unsightly trepidation of their careless wrong-doing darkened the isolated chambers by which they truly believe had you captivated — until that moment.
The opposition needn’t concern themselves with comparative amateurs like Kaiser Sosei, the Boogey Man or John Wick. The end you have in mind for that down-trodden situation far outweighs a pulp fiction-esque Marcellus Wallace prelude of a pair of pliers and a blow-torch. They were welcome to pray for God’s mercy but quite honestly they shouldn’t bother wasting their breath asking for such things from you.
They have come after your friends, your neighbors, your family and all you see is red.
The enemy has put every form of roadblock in your path which now you see only in your wake, for you, my powerful friend, have overcome.
Look at how far you have journeyed. You have endured harder hardships. You have hurdled higher mountains than this molehill. You are an incredibly dangerous being — passionate about life and one with whom they should not trifle.
Word around the campfire is you were ready to give up. But, I have news for you my brother, my sister: It is always darkest before the dawn. You will not falter. You shall not fail. And now, you can put the past behind you, forging ahead with style and then some into the next measure of your journey, one step at a time, but then again ... that’s just my humble opinion.
