Ever since I can remember, I’ve had some kind of pet in my household.
From dogs, cats and fish, I’ve had them all. I even had a gecko at one point.
My first pet I remember was a black cat that had more names than I can count.
I was a very indecisive 4-year-old and now an indecisive 20-year-old.
Even though I don’t remember the cat of many names as much as my more recent animals, I do remember that it made me very happy.
The next pet my mom got was a Collie-shepherd mix named Maggie. She was the first pet that I developed a relationship with and was the first living being that made me sad when it died.
We originally got Maggie because our house got broken into and we wanted a dog for protection.
She was everything but a guard dog. Maggie was scared of everything — horns, wind, dark and even people.
As all living things do, Maggie died.
For years after she died, we didn’t have any other animals.
When I got to high school, my family got another pet, our middle-aged Old English Bulldog named Mya. Mya was much more different than every other pet I had.
Mya, like bulldogs do, had breathing issues because their faces are genetically flat. I didn’t really connect with her like I did Maggie.
When I graduated high school in 2018, my girlfriend and I took a trip to Alaska to visit my family and go exploring. We packed a month’s worth of vacation activities into 10 days.
When we landed from taking a flight tour around Denali, the largest mountain in North America, I got a text from my mom. She sent me a picture of these two kittens wrapped up in a blanket and said, “Say hello to your new brothers!”
I was floored.
This caught me off guard because my mom is very allergic to cats but at that point, I could have cared less. I’d been wanting a cat for a while but two of them? I was in heaven.
My mom told me that I could name one and my brother Robert could name one. Since I was in Alaska and obsessed with the mountains up there, I got to name the little blue-eyed, white kitten Denali. My brother named his Barry, off of the brother from the television show, “The Goldbergs.”
These two cats became my best friends. They were both so tiny and since we had two of them, they loved to play with each other. Mya even became like their mom. Sometimes we would come home, and they would be sleeping on her bed together.
Mya developed a pretty bad tumor on her stomach and eventually she died from it.
It was tough when she died because even though I didn’t connect with her like I did Maggie, I still missed her.
Throughout my first year of college, I never saw the cats because I didn’t go home more than once or twice. I came home for Thanksgiving and saw the cats and by that time they were almost full-grown cats but they were still cute.
Then, in December of 2019, my parents surprised me again with a Great Pyrenees named Cocoa. Let me tell you, she is wild. She’s the first dog I’ve had that will play fetch, run, and bark when anything walks by the windows on our house. Cocoa is the definition of a guard dog.
If you don’t know much about them, Great Pyrenees are huge. I was shocked when I first saw her because, compared to other animals I’ve had, she was twice their size.
I was still in school when my family got her, so I didn’t get to spend a lot of time with her in the beginning, but over Christmas break, I got my bonding time in with her.
Cocoa is my favorite pet I’ve had so far. She loves to play, run around, and she will even fall asleep on the couch with you.
Having three animals in the house can get hectic sometimes but for the most part, Barry, Denali and Cocoa get along pretty well. I love having pets. I think pets do a lot for their owners mental health. Pets, even though they don’t mean to or know they do it, help calm their owners down.
After owning both types of major pets for a while, I have finally picked whether I’m a dog or cat person.
I’m both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.