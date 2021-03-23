FORT WAYNE — Ivy Tech Community College of Fort Wayne and Warsaw will host a virtual career exploration and job fair from 9-11 a.m. on March 26.
Ivy Tech faculty will present from 9-10 a.m. followed by the job fair until 11 a.m. People are welcome to attend both sessions.
The job fair is designed to connect Ivy Tech students and community members to employers in northern Indiana with hiring needs. Attendees will join the fair virtually on Zoom and will be able to speak with employers.
Employers in attendance will include Swiss Re, Better Business Bureau, Micropulse, Do It Best, Work and Learn Indiana, State Farm and Allen County Government.
Join the event at link.ivytech.edu/jobfair using meeting identification number 937-2155-5196.
Anyone with questions can contact Anh Dinh Lapsley at alapsley6@ivytech.edu.
