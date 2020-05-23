The following babies were born recently:
Graham Bensen Meinika, son of Josh and Sarah Meinika, Albion, was born April 28 at Parkview Women and Children’s Hospital. He weighed 7 lbs. 2.5 oz. and was 20 inches long. Graham’s siblings are Ethan, Carter and Rhett. His paternal grandparents are Rick and Cheryl Meinika of Colombia City, and his paternal great-grandparent is Leon Kreider, also of Colombia City. Graham’s maternal grandmother Karen Peters lives in Grand Haven, Michigan.
Colton Levi Estep, son of Angela and Eric Estep, Ligonier, was born April 10 at Parkview Noble Hospital. He weighed 8 lbs. 11 oz. and was 22 inches long. Colton’s siblings are Hunter, Wyatt and Noah Estep. His paternal grandparents are Sandy Shull and John Estep of Ligonier and West Virginia, and his maternal grandparents are Dana and Ollie Slone of Ligonier.
Briella Jane Davis, daughter of Allison Davis, was born March 24 at Parkview Noble Hospital. She weighed 9 lbs. 10 oz. and was 19 inches long. Briella’s sibling is Bayleigh Gibson. Her maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Doug Davis.
