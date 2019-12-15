A long time ago in a galaxy far, far away....
STAR WARS
You know the drill by now. Cue the theme music in your head.
It hasn’t been too long ago since the last one, but it’s that time again — a new Star Wars movie is dropping this week as Episode IX “The Rise of Skywalker” debuts worldwide Thursday.
In the tradition of Star Wars trilogies, “The Rise of Skywalker” is expected to be the finale of films featuring salvager-turned-Jedi Rey, First Order stormtrooper defector Finn, and Resistance hotshot pilot Poe Dameron as they take on Sith Lord Kylo Ren, along with a large supporting cast including series mainstays like Princess Leia, Chewbacca, and droids C-3PO and R2-D2.
The film is expected to bring to a close this segment of the space saga. (Spoilers follow):
The last we saw at the end of 2017’s “The Last Jedi,” the good-guy Resistance had been nearly wiped out by the galaxy-spanning First Order. Backed into a corner on an old abandoned base on a mining planet, the Resistance just barely managed to escape a fateful last stand.
Although this year’s title is “The Rise of Skywalker,” one person viewers shouldn’t expect to see is series hero Luke Skywalker. Old, grizzled and somewhat jaded about his life as a Jedi, Luke (portrayed by his original actor Mark Hamil) passed on pieces of his knowledge about the Force to the up-and-coming Rey.
In the film’s finale, Luke dueled the Sith Lord Kylo Ren, his nephew, lightsaber to lightsaber, only for it to be revealed that Luke wasn’t actually there at all, only a projection of himself created through the Force. As the film closed, Luke vanished, his robes falling empty to the stone as he, assumedly, became one with the Force as great Jedi before him including his father and his teachers Obi-Wan Kenobi and Yoda.
If nothing else, this final movie looks to close the book on the original trilogy, first-released more than 40 years ago.
Luke Skywalker is gone. Han Solo (played by Harrison Ford) was killed off in the new series first installment. And although princess-turned-general Leia Organa remains alive and well as a character, the Star Wars community continues to mourn the actress who portrayed her, Carrie Fisher, who died in 2016.
In that way, outside of wrapping up the plotlines of this new series, might we expect “The Rise of Skywalker” to also seek some closures with the fans who have been there since the 1970s?
As the ninth main-line film and the 11th theatrical release in the Star Wars franchise (not counting animated entries and the dreadful made-for-TV specials), it leaves fans wondering whether “The Rise of Skywalker” may be the last big blockbuster release for a while.
After “Return of the Jedi” in 1983, Star Wars was away from the big screen until the prequel trilogy, opening with the mostly ill-regarded “The Phantom Menace” in 1999. When the prequel trilogy concluded with “Revenge of the Sith” in 2005, the film franchise again went underground until the 2015 “The Force Awakens” with the modern day cast.
But the people who were teenagers seeing the original “A New Hope” in theaters in 1977 are nearing retirement and, maybe, are ready to close the books on stories of Jedi and Sith, of Death Stars and X-wings and chatty droids providing commentary akin to chorus you’d find in ancient Greek stagecraft.
If Star Wars takes another break — I don’t think anyone would expect franchise owner Disney to put such a cash cow out to pasture, even temporarily — when it inevitably starts again, it may be with an entirely new cohort of fans.
So although the history suggests there may be a decade layoff or more after this film, the landscape has changed. The Star Wars franchise is now owned by Disney, which has capitalized on the property with new big theme park experiences, animated shows, “The Mandalorian” live-action TV series on its new streaming service, and the two anthology films “Rogue One” and “Solo” that debuted during the in-between years of the new mainline movies.
For fanatics, there will almost certainly be more Star Wars available to come and consume across multiple mediums.
But for casual fans, who head to the theaters with friends and family every couple years to take in these big space blockbusters, you’ll probably want to get there this winter and once again view the closing chapter of these beloved, epic space adventures.
