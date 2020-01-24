Hamilton High School
HAMILTON — These students were named to the honor roll during the first semester of the 2019-20 school year.
Semester
All A
Cameron Bosse, Garrett Farnham, Caleb Lepper, Krystalyn Mullin, Leigha Hall, Leland Lester, Chase Olson, Caleb McMullen
A/B
Heath Getts, Sky Jackson, Oihand Cruz-Ramirez, Estelle Kartheiser, Anna-Maria Pilder, Caleb Creager, Meghyn McMullen, Isabelle Sims, Rebekah Chrzan, Lexi Myers, Dade Beldon, Noah Beldon, Maddison Dager, Audrey Mapes, Trista Shaffer, Haven Tiberius, Alicia Bodiker, Jalynn Hinkley, Kylee Hjelm, Taryn Kintz, Maddie Nester
Second quarter
All A
Cameron Bosse, Ethan Matthew Cobb, Caleb Creager, Garrett Farnham, Caleb Lepper, Krystalyn Mullin, Leigha Hall, Leland Lester, Chase Olson, Jagger Hurraw, Caleb McMullen
A/B
Heath Getts, Oihand Cruz-Ramirez, Gabrielle Gallaway, Estelle Kartheiser, Anna-Maria Pilder, Tristen Thorndyke, Payton Wildermuth, Meghyb McMullen, Isabelle Sims, Rebekah Chrzan, Lexi Myers, Noah Beldon, Jasmine Schiek, Trista Shaffer, Haven Tiberius, Alicia Bodiker, Kylee Hjelm, Taryn Kintz, Maddie Nester
