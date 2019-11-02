FREMONT — These students at Fremont Elementary School were named to the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s
Third Grade — Adler Grimm, Brody Jordan, Avery Lash, Lucas Concus, Addison Kaiser, Kevin King, Liam Neuenschwander
Fourth Grade — Caroline Cox, Claire Senecal
A/B
Third Grade — Bella Blotter, Ella Davis, Maggie Dickson, Kaylynn Johnson, Ramon Perry, Grayselyn Thews, Eva Vanderpool, Blake Welker, Hawkin Wise, Myles Wright, Mason Caskey, Aubrey Bowers, Brynleigh Bressler, Isaac Clapp, Kyla Johnson, Michael James Pequignot, Luke Gipple, Kylee Longardner, Lilee Richmond, Jenisyn DeLong, Brody Hantz, Lily Hawkins, Connor Irwin, Skyler Jack, Makena Moxie, Madylin Potter, Isaac Scheumann, Alex Weller
Fourth Grade — Ryleigh Kannel, Eva Kelley, Harrison Love, Conlon Smith, Jonah Towers, Emma Trottier, Nevaeh Wren, Kolton Armstrong, Emma Blotter, Neko Buck, Samantha March, Lilly McElhoe, Brooke Miller, Isabella Miller, Kailee Moreno, Eliot Wright, Lina Ambler, Breslyn DeLong, Bailey Happ, Bella Holmes, Addison Parsons, Christopher Thober, Collin Walters, Ravi Woods
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.