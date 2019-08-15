Olivia Joy Preston was born on July 22, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 6 pounds, 11 ounces to Victoria and Brian Preston, Angola. Grandparents include William and April Marker, Monroeville and Scott and Becky Preston, Angola. She joins a sister, Oaklynn, 1.
Alice Marie Singleton was born on May 30, 2019, at DeKalb Health Hospital, Auburn, weighing 8 pounds, 1 ounce to Jason and Angie Singleton, Angola. Grandparents include David and Ruth Singleton, Wolcottville and Mike and Kay Kunce, Fremont. She joins sisters Jane, 5 and Caroline, 3.
Jayson Scott Knights was born on July 21, 2019, at Cameron Memorial Community Hospital, Angola, weighing 7 pounds, 9 ounces to Crystal and Jordan Knights of Angola. Grandparents include Scott and Lori Houlton of Angola and Barbara Knights of Toronto, Ontario, Canada. He joins a sister, Rowan, 6.
