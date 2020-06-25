COLDWATER, Michigan — Tibbits Summer Theatre will open its 2020 season with “Sing Happy” on July 9, a much-welcomed return of live entertainment for those longing to whistle a happy tune and get back to their pre-Covid lives.
In this opening show, professional actors will showcase their favorite songs from Broadway — melodies that are guaranteed to lift spirits. This cabaret-style performance will bring selections from favorite musicals like “Ragtime,” “Mamma Mia,” “Annie,” “Carousel” and “You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown” that the audience has loved for years as well as some new ones from recent shows like “Waitress” that are still in New York or on tour.
Tibbits Artistic Director Charles Burr said, “We’re aiming for a good portion of the show to be those newer shows that we just can’t get the rights to license and perform yet. The other component to this show is the feel-good happy music, like ‘Tomorrow’ from ‘Annie’ or ‘Sing Happy’ from ‘Flora the Red Menace’ or even ‘Happiness’ from ‘You’re a Good Man Charlie Brown,’ which will be sang by the entire company.”
“Those who have attended our cabaret performances at area restaurants will enjoy ‘Sing Happy’ which will allow for not only actors to showcase their individual voices, but allow for some larger group numbers, which we haven’t been able to do at the previous cabaret performances,” Burr said.
Tibbits Summer Theatre will feature a core group of professional company members from across the United States.
“Sing Happy” will include veteran Tibbits actors Lizz Davis, Brooke Jackson, Stephanie Burdick, Michael Motkowski, and Matthew C. Scott along with special performances by Lexi Galliers, who was slated to play the title role in “Annie” in the original 2020 TST season, and Matt Galliers.
The production will be directed by Charles Burr with music direction and music arrangement by Matthew Everingham. The design staff features lights by Catie Bencowe, set design by Leon Kriser, and sound design by Weston Felkre, with Bryce Dansby as Master Electrician.
“Sing Happy”, along with the rest of the 2020 TST Season, is presented through the generous sponsorship support of Coldwater Board of Public Utilities, Parrish Excavating, Inc. and Frederick Family Dental. Additional sponsors include Coldwater Orthodontics, Dr. Jon & Seibra Herbener, Stan and Judy Bushouse, Great Lakes Chiropractic, Honor Credit Union, Coldwater Exchange Club, Matthew C. Christopher, DDS and Vested Risk Strategies.
Tickets for “Sing Happy” are $20 for all seats, with discounts available to Tibbits members. Performances will run Thursday through Saturday, July 9-11, at 7 p.m. To add to the Tibbits experience, Tibbits Ghost Light Bar in the theatre will offer wine, beer and a limited selection of mixed drinks before the show and at intermission.
Tickets are available online at Tibbits.org, through the Tibbits Box office at the theatre 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays or by calling 517-278-6029. All performances are held at the beautiful historic Tibbits Opera House, 14 S. Hanchett St., in Coldwater.
For more information call or visit Tibbits.org.
