“And there was a woman who had a discharge of blood for 12 years, and knew had suffered much and under many physicians, and had spent all that she had, it was no better but rather grew worse. She had heard the reports about Jesus and came up behind him and the crowd and touched his garment. For she said, ‘if I touch even his garments I will be made well.’ And immediately the flow of blood dried up he felt in her body that she was healed of her disease.” Mark 5: 25–29; ESV
So many times we have a tendency to be fixated on things which will often bring us to a standstill in life. These fixations don’t always have to be negative or represent some sort of brokenness. These fixations can be positive fixations; sort of like what we do when we fixate on God in our walking relationship with Him.
This form of fixation could lead us into a very strong and beautiful relationship with God, into a profound intimacy that is found in such a relationship. However, we sometimes have fixations on things that produce negative reactions in our lives.
One that I want to address today is the fixation about ourselves.
Allow me to explain this in further detail. Too often, we see different things that pop up in life which causes us to be fixated on things that we have no control over; health issues, sudden loss of relationship, loss of a job or home or mental illness, just to name a few. Now I know as you read that you might be saying to yourself, “Some of these things we have complete control over…” And you may be right.
However, do we really have the ability to address the issue where fixated on? When a person has the onset of Alzheimer’s or dementia, does fixating on the issue change anything? When a person becomes addicted to drugs or alcohol, and that they are genetically predisposition to this; they are already fixated on the issue at hand and that fixation does nothing to cure them of what ails them. So when I ask, ”If you can’t fix it, why fixate on it?” I am not saying this to prompt you to forget about the situation at hand. On the contrary, I wanted you to see all of your possibilities.
Using the passage from Mark, Jesus tells the story of a woman who had a physical ailment for many years. She tried everything in her power to get well; she went to numerous physicians, followed their instructions to the letter, even went to religious leaders and anyone else who might have a possible cure. This woman had used up all that she had financially, physically and even emotionally trying to be healed. Scriptures tell us that her situation got worse.
However, there was one last thing that she thought about doing which changed everything; connecting with Jesus. Her faith in Christ appears to be very strong, according to what Scripture tells us. She believed that if she was able to touch Christ that she would be healed. And for the first time, we get to see somebody who changed their point of view from being fixated on herself to be fixated on Christ. As I shared earlier, this woman has been spent physically and emotionally. Yet she fought a crowd of people who were gathered around Christ. She was bound and determined to connect with Him, even if this meant she exerted all that she had left to make this happen. And even though Jesus was being touched and pushed and groped by everybody in the crowd, it was her touch that caught His attention.
When this took place, the woman was healed instantly. And at the same time, when Jesus asked who touched Him, she was fearful because she thought that she was going to be in deep trouble and that her miracle would be taken away from her by Jesus. Jesus didn’t respond the way she thought; Jesus blessed her. Not much is said about this woman after the event in the Scriptures; but she did become a follower of Christ. What people don’t understand about this particular passage is that while the woman bled, she was noted as “unclean” to the community around her. She should have never touched Jesus or anyone according to the social norms of that time. By rights, she could have even been put to death because of what she did. Yet Jesus, fixated on his relationship with her, fixed what ailed her. This is amazing Grace.
You might be looking at your circumstance or your own self-worth and you might be saying to yourself, “I can’t fix this...” and you keep yourself from coming to the only one who can fix things. You might say that your circumstances are caused by your own actions, thoughts or deeds. You might think that your addictions are self-inflicted and why would Christ even want to have anything to do with you because of the choices you’ve made. This is when Christ wants to hold you all the more and to let you know that He can fix things for you. Many broken lives have been restored because people finally reached out and touched Jesus and became fixated on Him and their desire to be in relationship with Him.
Think about all the things that you want “fixed.” Instead of being fixated on you trying to solve the problem, why not turn it over to God? He’s eager to meet your needs where you are. All you have to do is reach out and touch Him.
