Checking off gardening to-dos perfect for staying at home

Since we’re all stuck at home, this provides the perfect opportunity to get some things done in the garden.
You can begin by cleaning up any debris left over from winter weather by pulling leaves and sticks out of bushes and perennials. You want to leave the crowns of perennials nice and clean so that insects and disease are not harbored there.
Keep an eye out for mole and vole activity
The voles can be more destructive than the moles in my opinion.
The voles will get underneath the plant and chew the roots, killing the plant, then moving on to the next one.
Voles will dig a hole about two and a half inches in diameter and disperse the soil so the hole is not so noticeable.
Just walk around your shrubs and perennials to give them a good inspection.
Voles can be removed from the yard with live traps, exterminated with mouse traps or poison or driven away with repellents.
Some of the best baits for voles include bread with butter, sunflower seeds or a mixture of peanut butter and oatmeal.
Apply a layer of Preen to areas prone to weed activity
Preen is a product that prevents weeds from germinating around trees and shrubs and in vegetable, flower and ground-cover areas. It will not kill existing weeds.
Feed perennials, flowering bushes and evergreens.
This is an important time to feed plants well to help them get off to a good start.
Depending on the type of fertilizer you use, fertilizing again about late June will help them get through the growing season and any stresses they may encounter.
Remove the small branches from rose bushes
Leave the branches that are the size of a pencil and larger. Remove any crossing branches also.
Spray the roses with an all-season oil spray. That’s an oil that kind of seals all the little pores around the branches and will suffocate any eggs that were laid last fall by insects.
Trim paniculata hydrants, which bloom on new wood, to about ten inches from the ground. Ten inches should give you a couple of nodes or buds on each stem.
If you prefer a taller plant, only trim it back to twelve or fifteen inches. Give them another trim around the end of May after they have grown a couple of feet.
Doing so will give you a nice, full plant with lots of flowers and help to avoid flower flopping or drooping on those that tend to do this.
The macrophylla hydrangeas bloom on old wood, so do not prune them now or you will lose all of your flowers.
It is really important to look inside the plant and remove any old, three year wood. The old wood will have a silvery look to it extending up the stem about six to eight inches.
To keep them looking their best during their blooming period, cut off the spent flowers (deadheading) a couple of nodes down from the flower.
The same deadheading rule applies to the arborescens hydrangeas. These hydrangeas bloom on new wood, so they can be trimmed down to about ten to twelve inches from the ground.
Trim Clematis by hand to remove all the dead material from it.
This will take a bit of time but will save all the buds already present. This plant can be cut down to the ground, but it will lose a lot of its bloom power.
Clean up your houseplants if needed
Now is a good time to re-pot them and give them some fertilizer.
Liquid Weed Beater works well if you need to get rid of weeds in the lawn. It will need a period of twenty four hours to stay on the plant to work its magic.
As Mother Nature wakes up, bugs are waking up too and will be looking for food. I like to spray the perimeter of my house with a product called Home Defense Max to keep those little critters out.
Be sure you understand and follow all instructions when using chemicals.
As always, Happy Gardening!
