ARCHBOLD, Ohio — Sauder Village will celebrate New York Times bestselling author James Dean and his popular Pete the Cat children’s books on Friday and Saturday as part of the 2019 Author Days events.
With a variety of hands-on activities, special demonstrations and free admission for anyone dressed as Pete the Cat or any of his awesome friends — this new event is sure to offer families a day of happy memories at Sauder Village.
Guests visiting Sauder Village for this special event will have an opportunity to sew some groovy buttons, make popsicle stick tents, decorate cupcake cutouts and see tractors and farm animals. Children can also make magical sunglasses, help out the Itsy Bitsy Spider, make Pete the Cat shoes, go on a bug scavenger hunt and make duck feet! Guests will even have an opportunity to meet and have their picture taken with Pete the Cat as he strolls around the Historic Village. Throughout the day, guests can enjoy visiting with the costumed guides and working craftsmen throughout the Village to experience Ohio’s historic past from 1803 through 1928.
Sauder Village is also offering free admission on Friday and Saturday to anyone who comes dressed like Pete the Cat or any of his adventurous friends such as Gus, Grumpy Toad, Alligator, Squirrel and more! Guests are encouraged to be creative, dress in costume, and get involved in this fun celebration!
“Our Author Day Events have been a great success and we look forward to having guests of all ages join us again this year to celebrate reading and learning while enjoying many fun, hands-on activities,” said Kim Krieger, Media Relations. “Families will enjoy a day filled with adventure, intrigue, loyalty and fun as we celebrate author James Dean and his popular Pete the Cat books.”
Some of the other special events planned yet this summer at Sauder Village include the Doll and Teddy Bear Show on Aug. 3, Rug Hooking Exhibit on Aug. 14-17 and the Barbershop Sing on Aug. 24.
Historic Sauder Village is open Tuesday through Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and each Sunday afternoon from noon to 4 p.m. The Historic Village is closed on Mondays, except holidays. Admission is $18 for adults and $12 for students ages 6-16. Children 5 years old and under are always free with family and Sauder Village members receive free admission to the Historic Village for an entire year. Senior, Military and AAA discounts are also available.
Again this year, children 16 years old and under are free every Sunday this season! For more information phone 800-590-9755, visit saudervillage.org, like Sauder Village on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram
