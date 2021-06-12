A fascinatingly resilient poem and old English folk song darted around my head a couple of weeks ago. The tale of John Barleycorn and how brewers and distillers must thank this fictional person and the allegory he represents.
The origins of John Barleycorn date back to the 16th Century. Much like other old English stories and similar to the less sanitized Brother’s Grimm tales, this tale is a quite graphic story of John Barleycorn as the personification of the cereal grain barley.
These three men came out the west, their fortunes for to try
And these three me made a solemn vow
John Barleycorn must die
They’ve plowed, they’ve sown, they’ve harrowed him in
Threw clods upon his head
And these three men mad a solemn vow
John Barleycorn was dead
From this point, it tends to become a bit more vivid in how grains are harvested, separated shaft from seed, the grinding of the miller, except using more inhumane language than that of an agrarian story. The parable swings around to have John Barleycorn extract his revenge by becoming the intoxicating beverages of beer and whiskey, incapacitating those who treated him with such barbarism.
The great Scottish poet Robert Burns adapted the tale into his own version of the story in 1782. As is the way, this version changes the men from the west to kings from the east, tends to go into a bit more detail about the ravages put upon him, but ends with a toast to the heroism of John Barleycorn and to the posterity of Scotland.
The story returned in the 19th Century and the early 20th Century with the rise of the temperance movement. The slogan, “John Barleycorn Must Die” became a popular rallying cry for the “Dry” protesters with groups like the Anti-Saloon League and the Woman’s Christian Temperance Union. American author Jack London even used the imagery for his 1913 autobiographical novel, “John Barleycorn: Alcoholic Memoirs.”
In 1970, the third album released by the British rock super-group Traffic was titled, “John Barleycorn Must Die.” The album contains an English traditional version of the song, arranged and playing piano, acoustic guitar and sung by Steve Winwood, with Chris Wood on flute and percussion and Jim Capaldi on vocals and tambourine. The album peaked in the US at number 5 on the Billboard Top 200.
The legacy of the verse is its ability to allow the reader to incorporate what that person want to gain. It has been used both for and against the use of alcohol, to a story of resurrection, or to triumph against the odds and tyranny, John Barleycorn continues to captivate the imagination for nearly 400 years.
