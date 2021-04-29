Camp Lon-I-Daw enrolling now for summer
ANGOLA — Girls in grades K-7 can sign up to attend Camp Lon-I-Daw, a week-long Girl Scout day camp from June 21-25, with an overnight June 24.
Camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily and takes place at the Steuben County 4-H Park, 100 Lane 101 Crooked Lake, Angola.
Older girl and adult volunteers are also still needed for the week.
Scholarships to cover the camp fee are available for Girl Scouts attending camp that live in LaGrange County.
For more information on camp, call Marcia Peel, 833-1471 or email pebblepeel@yahoo.com.
