Thursday is Red Nose Day.
Red Nose Day is a campaign with the mission to end child poverty by funding programs that keep children safe, healthy and educated. The idea debuted in 2015 and has since raised $200 million and positively impacted more than 25 million children in America and around the world.
Official red noses have traditionally be available at Walgreens stores, and the Angola store has always celebrated the day with gusto.
“A Red Nose encourages people to come together, share a laugh, and gives the world something to smile about,” says the web site at rednoseday.org.
This year, instead of plastic nose coverings, in light of concerns about the spread of coronavirus, the Red Nose campaign has gone digital.
There will not be red noses in the stores this year but donors can get a virtual red nose by making a donation at noseson.com.
Red Nose Day Zoom backgrounds are also available.
“If you’ve already unlocked a digital Red Nose by donating and shared it all over your social channels, a Red Nose Day Zoom background is the next step in spreading awareness and raising funds for children living in poverty,” says the web site.
Angola Rotary member Tim Bischoff encouraged local Rotarians to participate, as the Red Nose initiative aligns with Rotary International ideals.
Money raised through Red Nose Day goes into the Red Nose Day Fund and is issued as grants to support a range of programs delivered by partners working across the U.S. and around the world.
Half of the money raised is spent in America and the other half helps children in some of the poorest communities in Latin America, Asia and Africa. COVID-19 has hit hard for children living in difficult situations, says the web site, encouraging donations now more than ever.
Safety, health, education and crisis response are among the missions of the Red Nose effort. Other focuses include helping children become leaders in their communities, gender and racial equity and building resilience.
Offshoots of this year’s festivities are a full evening of NBC television programming and the virtual Joke-Ha-Thon. Joke-Ha-Thon is geared toward elementary aged children but is open to the entire family.
“With school closures across the country resulting from the COVID-19 outbreak, Comic Relief US, the organization behind Red Nose Day, decided to take the program wider by encouraging kids at home and their families to join in the fun,” says a news release provided by the program, which encourages families to record a video of their kids’ best jokes, then share them with friends and family on social media — exchanging some laughs for a donation at RedNoseDay.org/Donate-JokeHaThon.
