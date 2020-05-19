Kicking off a Red Nose night of TV at 8 p.m. Thursday, Ben Stiller is bringing the phenomenon of escape rooms to television in spectacularly over-the-top style with “Celebrity Escape Room.” The one-hour show will include Courtney Cox, Lisa Kudrow and Adam Scott with host Jack Black. Following “Celebrity Escape Room,” the two-hour “Red Nose Day Special” will feature music, comedy and short documentary films.