Area students name to DePauw Dean’s List
GREENCASTLE — Emma Konrad of Pleasant Lake and Hannah Schrock of Waterloo have been named to the Dean’s list for the Spring 2021 semester at DePauw University.
The Dean’s List recognizes students who achieve a semester grade point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
Beer named to Baldwin Wallace Dean’s List
BEREA, Ohio — Emma Beer, Hudson, a graduate of DeKalb High School majoring in creative writing has been named to the Dean’s List for the spring 2021 semester at Baldwin Wallace University, according to Provost Stephen D. Stahl.
Any full-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for 12 or more graded hours or part-time student who achieves a GPA of at least 3.6 for six or more graded hours in the fall or spring semester will be placed on the Dean’s List.
