“Music is the soundtrack of your life.” — Dick Clark
I love music, I always have.
Like most people I grew up with music in many forms. When I was young, I was in the church choir. As a teenager, I had a transistor radio to carry around. I had cassette tapes, a Sony Walkman, collected albums of all my favorite artists, moved on to collecting CD’s, and now I can listen to music on Pandora, Spotify and other streaming services.
Dick Clark, who hosted the TV show American Bandstand from 1956 to 1989 wrote that, “Music is the soundtrack of your life.”
Each of us can hear a song and remember the year and time when it was the background music to what we were doing. Today’s music is different than when I was a kid, and there are many interesting new artists. I have to admit that I don’t know or follow all the new artists of today. You might say that I am stuck in the 1970’s and 1980’s. It doesn’t get better than Elton John, John Denver, Carol King, Neil Diamond, Gloria Estefan, Don Mclean, Billy Joel, Celine Dion and Simon and Garfunkel, just to name a few.
I like pop music, country music, folk and gospel music. I never got into hard rock like the Rolling Stones, Ozzy Osborne or Led Zeppelin, and I can say that I don’t understand rap. Many of the musicians that were my favorites are no longer with us, but their music is timeless and when I hear one of my favorite songs, it makes me feel good.
My question to each of you is, who are your favorite artists? What are your favorite songs? Take a few minutes and think about it. To go down memory lane and remember those songs will make your day. What songs make your top 10? Don Mclean’s 1971 hit, American Pie, makes my top 5. Whenever I hear it, I stop what I am doing and just relish it.
I don’t do much without having music in the background. As George Elliot wrote, “Life seems to go on without effort when I am filled with music.” I jog to music, I lift weights to music, I cut the grass to music, I clean out the garage to music. I even shovel snow to music.
Having music in the background keeps me going. Before I know it, whatever I was doing is done, and it didn’t seem like much of a chore. Music has made for a great soundtrack of my life.
