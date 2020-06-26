Kendallville, IN (46755)

Today

Partial cloudiness early, with scattered showers and thunderstorms during the afternoon. High 84F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. A few storms may be severe. Low 68F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.