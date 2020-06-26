The most common grain used in brewing is barley that has been malted, then roasted to impart flavors and color to the beer when brewed. However, in the summertime, there is a myriad of beers that are known as “Wheat Beers”. This does get you into the ballpark, however there are many different types of wheat beer and how the wheat is used in the brewing process.
As a grain, wheat has more protein easily available than barley. The protein from wheat will also release into the brew at lower temperatures and more readily than barley, making a more difficult beer to brew with staged temperatures and cooking times. Wheat also lacks the hard husk that barley has. The husk acts as a natural filter when moving the brew from the first cooker to the second. With wheat, this imparts a hazy, cloudy look to the brew.
The protein in wheat is different from that of barley as well. Wheat has a protein called gluten. Where gluten is beneficial in the formation of a good loaf of bread, it is almost non-existent in barley. The gluten in beer provides great thick foam and head retention. This is one of the reasons to use tall, wide glassware for wheat beers, to promote the creation of head and wide surface for the aromas released.
In classic terms, the majority of wheat used in brewing was used by Bavarian/German brewers and Belgian brewers. In British brewing, wheat was only is very small amounts to aid in head formation. The most popular of wheat beer is the Weiss beer or Hefe-Weissen. This style is a cloudy straw to amber in color, with bright aromas of clove, citrus, banana and bubblegum. Yeast is retained in the beer, adding to the hazy appearance that the wheat imparts. As much as 70% of the grain build is wheat in these beers. At only 4.0% to 4.5% alcohol by volume, this beer is light, refreshing and very easy to enjoy on hot summer days.
In Belgium, wheat is used differently than in Germany, as the wheat is used raw, or not malted like most other grains. Raw wheat makes beer less sweet and more full bodied than malted wheat. There are two very different beers that use wheat prominently in their grain build, the Witbier and the Lambic. Witbier is similar in appearance to German Hefe-Weissen. Aromas of coriander, light orange peel and slight spiciness, while the flavor is slightly yeasty and refreshing. Alcohol levels are similar to that of the Hefe-Weissen, usually below 4.5% a.b.v.
The Belgian Lambic uses raw wheat to help promote a round mouth feel and big head retention in an extremely complex style of beer. The Lambic comes from the area outside of Brussels and uses naturally wild, spontaneous yeast from the air around there. This natural fermentation creates a tart to sour flavor that is described as leather or barnyard in flavors. Many Lambic style beers with then add fruit to flavor the beer, some will add sugars to sweeten the flavor. A bit stronger than the other wheat beers above and 5.0% to 6.5% a.b.v., the sweeter, fruitier beers can sneak-up on the unsuspecting consumer.
American Wheat beers have become very popular over the past 20 or so years. Locally, the most popular of this style is Bell’s Oberon of Kalamazoo, Michigan. Only available from the end of March until September, Bell’s Oberon is has a cloudy appearance and round mouth feel from the malted wheat, is also has a moderately dry finish from a fairly hefty hopping. At 5.8% a.b.v., Oberon is big enough to feel, without knocking you over in the summer sun.
