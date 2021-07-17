If you have ever been to my office, you know that I have a “thing” for flamingos. You might be asking how in the world did this even get started?
Well, for over a decade, I was a youth pastor. I inherited the great idea of putting flamingos in yards from my predecessor, Cari Martinez. Thanks, Cari, for the excellent foundation before I began at Angola United Methodist Church. So, we used the flamingos as a fundraising opportunity. People bought insurance to avoid the flamingos in their yard. While still, other people made donations to have those they loved receive flamingos in their yard.
So I learned a lot about flamingos as we were using them for fundraising and almost a mascot of the youth group. Flamingos are recognized for their long necks and stick-like legs. For some of you, there is no beauty in their coral to hot pink feathers. To me, it is a demonstration of God’s unique design that these glorious pink birds exist in our world. They are what they eat as their feathers’ colors come from the pigments found in the algae and more that they eat.
Some interesting facts that I have learned are the following:
What we think of as “knee” is the ankle. The knee is higher and in the feathers where we cannot see.
A group of flamingos is called “stand” some zoos refer to their flock as a “flamboyanc of flamingos”. I am drawn to that.
There are many theories as to why they stand on one leg, but the one most commonly held is conserving energy and preserving body heat.
In captivity, they do not do well alone, and this is why a zoo has 15-25 in a location in the zoo.
Life expectancy is 40 years.
The largest colony of flamingos is found in Africa and numbers over 1 million. They recognize each other by voice or sound.
There are countries where the flamingo is considered a sacred animal. I think in my office you could consider it to be an homage to flamingos! They are seen as welcoming to many cultures!
This is how I see the flamingo. Hey, come in my office and sit for a spell. I love the idea of welcome. As a youth pastor, I wanted youth to feel able to come in at any time. I feel the same as a lead pastor at Fremont and Nevada Mills UMC.
Mark 9:37 “Whoever receives one child like this in My name receives Me; and whoever receives Me does not receive Me, but Him who sent Me.”
Hebrews 13:2 “Do not neglect to show hospitality to strangers, for by this some have entertained angels without knowing it.”
My offices are places with furniture, quilts, candles and flamingos. I want you to enter and have good and challenging conversations. I want you to know I have Kleenex for the good that cause good tears. I have Kleenex for the hurts that cause hot tears of pain. I have time for you.
Flamingos in my youth had an acronym that sums up what I think of when I see them:
F — FAITH
L — We love one another, through the good and bad.
A — We accept we need a Savior!
M — We are members of the family of faith together!
I — There is no “i” in our flock; we stick together!
N — Nothing can separate us from the love of God!
G — God is AWESOME!
O — God is OMNIPRESENT
Matthew 6:26 “Look at the birds of the air, for they neither sow nor reap nor gather into barns; yet your heavenly Father feeds them. Are you not of more value than they?”
All of these things remind me why being a member of a flock is essential. It teaches me to be in community, love when it is challenging, remember we never stand alone, and make room for beautiful things. Feel free to swing by an office and chat amongst the reminders. God is good, and we don’t talk about that nearly enough!
