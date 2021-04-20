ANGOLA — Downtown Angola will be rocking on June 25 from 5-8 p.m. for the third annual Liv it Up Downtown Block Party.
This year’s beneficiaries are two local youth and their families; Jayda Fifer who was born in March with multiple brain disorders and Madison Schultis, an 18-year old DeKalb High School senior diagnosed with osteosarcoma in January.
The party is continuing Olivia Stoy’s passion to help other families dealing with childhood cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
The Hubie Ashcraft Band will be playing from 6-8 p.m.
Also taking place during the block party will be games for children, a silent auction, a live auction, food trucks and more.
The first block party was held in 2018 to help raise funds for Olivia, the daughter of Tom and Megan Stoy, who needed a bone marrow transplant that wasn’t financially covered by the family’s insurance.
When the Stoy’s raised more than was needed to cover the transplant, Olivia chose to use the money to help other families with children dealing with cancer and other life-threatening illnesses.
The 2020 block party was canceled because of COVID-19, but the Stoy family said then that the 2021 party would take place and would be bigger and better than ever.
Table reservations and sponsorships are still available for the event and can be made by emailing livitup422@gmail.com or by calling 667-7392.
