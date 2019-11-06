Ryan Park Elementary School
ANGOLA — These students were named to the honor roll for the first quarter of the 2019-20 school year.
All A’s
Third Grade — Davin Adams, Andrew Barry, Levi Biddle, Leah Buell, Anthony Camillo, Jaxson Chambless, Jacob Crover, Kash Davis, Reyse Hammond, Serenity Hubbell, Hannah Hunt, Brynlee Knox, Brynn Konrad, Elijah Meston, Jordan Mohamedali, Connor Reardon, Summer Ross, Hunter Smith, Zoey Smith
Fourth Grade — Laithan Anderson, Danielle Bonsubre, Kaelyn Hagaman, Nicholas Hersel, Niles Knox, Ryker Knox, Mikaela Kolar, Collin Kuster, Kellen Lewis, Violet Stavitzke, Stella Stockamp, Cru Weber
Fifth Grade — Abrielle Adams, Kenzie Barron, Jaspin Brown, Clara Bussema, Cameron Guile, Reed Lantz, Lilly Lewis, Brady Mohamedali, Clara Shamp, Drew Snyder, Lilliana Smith, Mason Smith, Jackson Steury, Landin Stultz
A-B
Third Grade — Allison Butz, Carson Eyster, Aria Fike, Audrey Gaff, Raegan Hagemeister, Maya Hammond, Alexis Hardley, Allie Hardy, Atticus Heavin, Avery Judson, Emily Ketcham, Lucy Knox, LillyAnah Myers, Amaya Prater, Taylor Schworm, Lucy Smith, Kennedy Stultz
Fourth Grade — Riley Alexander, Lily Blackburn, Pierce Bunge, Layne Christen, Miles DeWitt, Cambelle Enyeart, Addison Eyster, Maleigha Fee, Korbyn Haifley, Ayden Havins, Kendall Holman, Calvin Hubbell, Jasmine Keen, Piper McGregor, Fife Robertson, Kaylee Voight, Tattum Voltz, Eddie Watson, Kenna Whitmire, Jillian Witherspoon
Fifth Grade — Carson Bentley, Ethan Biernat, Braden Blue, Bradon Buck, Milagros Enriquez, Natalee Essinger, Liam Ferrell, Anna Foltz, Eva Gray, Ethyn Grimes, Hayley Hardy, Gus Heavin, Zoie Helmsing, Konnar Henderson, Ella Herbert, Bryton Householder, Gabe Houser, Violet Kay, Delainey Krontz, Myles Lang, Cami Lanman, Chloe Macknick, Laura Newburg, Joey Mohamedali, Jack Pelliccia, Warrick Price, Evelyn Rinard, Scottie Roberts, Kaiden Roush, Lexie Schworm, Emily Skinner, Hannah Smith, Myles Steury, Kylie Stonecipher, Camila Urbina, Aiden Willis, Calvin Woodlee, Liam Young
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.